Nigerians Won’t Replace APC With PDP Govt – Senator Akpanudoedehe

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has said that Nigerians will not replace APC with the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

He made the boast, on Thursday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja at a meeting with the Forum of APC State Chairmen.

Senator Akpanudoedehe said the financial recklessness of the former ruling party was in the public domain and the electorate would no longer accord the party legitimacy through the ballot.

He said: “I learnt that the new PDP chairman made a prophecy that we will scatter before April.

“I replied by saying that the Bible says take council together, it shall come to nothing. Speak the word, it will not stand, rather we will be stronger and stronger. Let me send a message to PDP, if we are talking about replacing APC, it can never be you because Nigerians are too intelligent.

“Nigerians will still choose APC. Talk is cheap, even when you sponsor crises throughout Nigeria, we won all our By-elections. We inherited insurgency and we have dealt with it. As we speak, not one inch of Nigeria’s territory is being taken over by any group. That is why they have turned themselves into criminals. When PDP was in government, they took over everywhere but today, it is different.

“Maybe because the President is not the talking type. I am challenging anyone to show me any social intervention programme better than this government. People are collecting alerts for COVID-19 palliative. Youths, women, civil servants are collecting it.

“If you have a minister who served under that government and the Minister bought a Brassier worth 1 million, we cannot replace APC with brasier buying government. We just got another information that another account has been discovered.”

