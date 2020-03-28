Nigeria’s 43 Ministers Donate 50% of March Salary to COVID-19 Efforts

Nigeria’s 43 Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020 salaries to support Federal Government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria has recorded 81 cases with one death and three discharged as at March 27, 2020.

Though what the 50% amounted to was not disclosed, a statement in Abuja on Saturday stated that the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki will coordinate the donation.

The statement further quoted Saraki as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another.

“This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

