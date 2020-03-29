Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rising Slowly – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s coronavirus cases are rising slowly.

The President made this assertion during his state broadcast on Sunday.

“Nigeria, unfortunately, confirmed its first case on 27th February 2020. Since then, we have seen the number of confirmed cases rise slowly. By the morning of March 29th, 2020, the total confirmed cases within Nigeria had risen to 97″, he said.

Buhari added that as of today, COVID-19 has no cure but the Nigerian Government was in touch with scientists around the world who are working very hard to develop a vaccine.

“We are in touch with these institutions as they work towards a solution that will be certified by international and local medical authorities within the shortest possible time”, Buhari said.

