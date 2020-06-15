Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 16,000 with 403 New Cases
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpassed 16,000 on Sunday as Gombe State had the highest number of infections – 73 – for the day.
This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a late-night tweet on its official handle where it added that the country had 403 new cases of the virus.
According to the agency, Lagos State trails Gombe in reported cases for the day with 68 new infections, followed by Kano State where 46 more people got the virus.
Other states with new COVID-19 cases are: Edo (36); FCT (35); Nasarawa (31); Kaduna (17); Oyo (16); Abia (15) and Delta (13).
A further breakdown of the latest figures from the Federal Government agency showed that they were new cases of the disease in the following states: Borno (13); Plateau (8); Niger (7); Rivers (7); Enugu (6); Ogun (6); Kebbi (3); Ondo (1); Anambra (1) and Imo (1).
