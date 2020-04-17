Nigeria’s COVID-19 Relief Donations Hit N25.85 Billion – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, said that monetary contributions to the private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) now stands at N25.8 billion.
Spokesman of the apex bank, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, in a statement revealed that the donations were from 107 donors, including individuals, banks and other corporate bodies.
“The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.
“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.
“We, hereby, restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” he said.
