Nigeria’s Economy too Fragile to Bear Another Lockdown – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the nation’s economy cannot survive another round of lockdown.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which broke out in January, forced the world economy to be shut down as a result of the pandemic. The virus also forced the federal government to shut down the country’s economy for about five months.

Despite the federal government gradually opening up the country’s economy, the president in a tweet from his verified Tweeter handle on Thursday, warned that considering the trend of the pandemic in other countries, there was need to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Buhari tweeted: “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”

