Nigeria’s First Vitamin Water Omnia Enters Market

In line with its vision of inspiring a healthier and happier world, Prime Foods and Beverages Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous manufacturer of healthy drinks on Thursday launched its premium quality Omnia Vitamin table water brand.

The product which is made from demineralized water infused with natural fruit extracts, vitamin and minerals, comes in four variants- Blackcurrant, Pineapple, Orange and Apple variants, and it is the first indigenously produced vitamin water in the country.

The new product which industry observers believe may reshape the non-alcoholic beverage market in Nigeria as it offers health-conscious consumers, non-alcoholic water beverages, provides the body with the necessary daily vitamins.

Speaking at the formal launch in Lagos, General Manager of Prime Foods, Alexis Odenigbo, Omnia Vitamin water contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to health.

She said the new product is part of Prime Foods and Beverages Ltd commitment to ensure that Nigerians get the very best quality and natural products that are not only healthy and safe for consumption, but also enhance consumers overall wellness.

“Omnia Vitamin Water is a low calorie drink that actually satisfies thirst, unlike other carbonated drinks. Each variant has a blend of vitamins and fruit extracts to deliver refreshing and naturally tasting hydration. There is no limit to the number of bottles that can be consumed by an individual because it contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to health.”

Earlier in her remark, a public health physician, Dr. Olajumoke Akinsanya, said Most of the people do not know about the quality of water they are drinking, and have no knowledge about it.

“We tend to just turn on the tap and fill in our glasses. But do you know how much water we have to drink every day or are the water you are drinking safe enough for you. What if you drink the water and then become contaminated with it. It is important to know everything about the water you are drinking so that you do not fall sick and in your own home.

“Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that our body needs to work properly. Most of us get all the vitamins and minerals we need by eating a healthy balanced diet. Omnia Vitamin Water contains our daily requirements of vitamins,” she added.

According to the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Dipo Isaac, Omnia Vitamins Water, is manufactured under a conducive environment, in compliance with very stringent processes and procedures that conform to Good Manufacturing Practices with State-of-the-art equipment and machineries.

“The company is committed to offering purely natural, safe, and healthier products in order to help people break free from the usage or consumption of toxic and harmful body care or Food products.

The new Omnia Vitamin Water is now available in all parts of the country.

