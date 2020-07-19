Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Onyeama broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, saying he is on his way to an isolation centre.
“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.
Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020
Onyeama is the first minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet who has tested positive for coronavirus.
More to come…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours