Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Onyeama broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, saying he is on his way to an isolation centre.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.

Onyeama is the first minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet who has tested positive for coronavirus.

More to come…

