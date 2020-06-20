Nigeria’s Resident Doctors Suspend Strike
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its one-week old strike following the intervention of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.
A Statement from the Forum’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaq Barkindo on Saturday said the doctors led by Dr. Aliyu Sokomba had an extensive discussion where the Governors promised to consider their grievances with a view to finding solutions to them.
Barkindo said representatives of the Resident Doctors had held consultations with their colleagues before the agreement to call of the strike while the Governors quickly look into issues raised.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours