Nigeria’s Security Situation Has Improved, Buhari’s Aide Insists

An aide to the President, Muhammadu Buhari , on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has insisted that there has been an improvement in the security situation of the country since her principal took over the country’s leadership in 2015.

Onochie, who made this known on Twitter said before Buhari’s regime, bombs were exploding regularly in the northern part of the country, the Federal Capital Territory and in Bayelsa State. She added that the Nigerian military was also ill-equipped.

She tweeted, “Every life we lost is a tragedy but let us not lose track of where Buhari took over the leadership of Nigeria.

“Bombs were exploding regularly; in the North, Abuja and got to Bayelsa.

“Soldiers were ill-equipped and detonating bombs with bare hands.”

Onochie also berated the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, for calling on Buhari to resign immediately because of his supposed inability to curtail the alarming security challenges in the country.

Abaribe made the call on the floor of the red chamber on Wednesday, saying that “Nigerians will go to the government and ask the government to resign because they did not elect the chief of staff, the police IG, service chiefs and others. Nigerians voted a government into power. We are going with stones to stone them now because they have failed.”

But Onochie said Abaribe’s call on Nigerians to “pick stones to stone them (the presidency) is out of order and a call for anarchy”.

