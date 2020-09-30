Nigeria’s TStv Adds Edutainment Channel Da Vinci

With school closures and self-isolation putting pressure on families across Nigeria, the partnership gives TStv subscribers access to engaging educational content, to support learning from home.

Da Vinci offers fun, educational content for kids aged 6-12 and their families. Covering a range of informative topics, from STEM to soft skills, the channel creates a safe and positive environment, where children can learn through award-winning series and documentaries.

Da Vinci focuses on practical application through interactive programs, featuring experiments and activities that can be practiced in self-study or together with the family.

Da Vinci Media CEO, Douglas Lloyd said, “While children are at home, together with TStv we are here to support families and help keep their kids engaged with high-quality content that allows them to continue learning whilst they aren’t able to go to school.”

Speaking on behalf of TStv, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Demola Olarewaju, said the company was delighted with the acquisition partnership with Da Vinci. He said, “Our partnership with Da Vinci robustly enriches our platform and greatly enhances the educational content available from us. Foremost on our minds with this channel is our audience of children, both now with their stay at home and also in the post-COVID world where we believe that the programme content of Da Vinci will expose our kid viewers to high quality children content, a lot of which their older siblings and even parents can participate in with them.”

Based in Berlin, Germany, Da Vinci Media offers fun educational content for kids and families alike through its 24/7 television channel, Da Vinci – comprised of Da Vinci Kids and Da Vinci Learning programming blocks – as well as its curated Da Vinci Kids video-on-demand app. Covering a wide range of informative topics, Da Vinci creates a safe and positive environment for younger viewers, free of any violence or potentially unsuitable content.

