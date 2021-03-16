Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Skyrockets to 33.5%

Nigeria’s unemployment rate has jumped from 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020 to 33.5% in fourth quarter of the same year, Nigeria Bureau of Statics said.

NBS, in the report published on its website, put the underemployment rate at 22.8% in Q4 2020 (28.6% in Q2 2020) while the total of unemployment and underemployment was put at 40% in Q4 2020 (35.2% in Q2 2020)

“The number of persons in the economically active or working age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q4, 2020 was 122,049,400,” NBS said.

“This is 4.3% higher than the figure recorded In Q2, 2020, which was 116.871,186.”

NBS put the number of persons in the labour force, that is people within ages 15 -64, who are able and willing to work at 69.675,468.

“This was 13.22% less than the number persons in Q2, 2020. This number, those within the age bracket of 25-34 were highest. with 20,091_695°r 28.8% of the labour force,” NBS said.

“The total number of people in employment (people with jobs during the reference period was 46.488.079. Of this number. 30.572.4.40 were full-time employed (i.e.. worked 404 hours per week), while 15,915,639 were under-employed (Le., working between 20-29 hours per week) this figure is 20.6% less than the people in employment in Q2.2020.”

The unemployment rate among rural dwellers was 343%, up from 28.2% in Q2, 2020, while urban dwellers reported a rate of 31.3% up from 26,4%.

In the case of underemployment among rural dwellers, it declined to 26.9% from 313%, while the rate among urban dwellers decreased to 16.2% from 23.2% ing2,2020.

“The unemployment rate among people aged 15- 34years was 42.5% up from 34.9%, while the rate of underemployment for the same age group declined to 21.0% from 28.2% in Q2, 2020. These rates were the highest when compared to other age groupings.

