NIMC To Reactivate 20 Centres For NIN Enrollment In Abuja
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).
This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke. The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.
The Minister has also endorsed the closure of enrolment activities at the NIMC Headquarters in Abuja.
Below are the addresses of the centers being reactivated:
|S/NO
|ENROLMENT CENTERS
|ADDRESS
|1
|STATE OFFICE
|2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.
|AREA COUNCILS
|2
|ABAJI
|Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja.
|3
|AMAC
|AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja.
|4
|BWARI
|Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.
|5
|GWAGWALADA
|CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja.
|6
|KWALI
|Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja
|7
|KUJE
|Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.
|SPECIAL CENTRES
|8
|DEI-DEI
|Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.
|9
|DUTSE
|Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja.
|10
|FHA GWARINPA
|FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja.
|11
|HIGHCOURT LUGBE
|By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road.
|12
|JIWA
|AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja
|13
|KARSHI
|Women Development Secretariat, Karshi.
|14
|KENUJ SCHOOL
|Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja.
|15
|KURUDU
|Chief Palace, Kurudu.
|16
|NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU
|Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja
|17
|NIPOST KUBWA
|NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa
|LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTERS
|18
|NIN Enrolment Center
|Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja
|19
|Afritech multi Concept
|Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCCWuse 2, Abuja
|20
|NIN Enrolment Center
|No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.
