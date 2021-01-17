NIMC To Reactivate 20 Centres For NIN Enrollment In Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke. The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.

The Minister has also endorsed the closure of enrolment activities at the NIMC Headquarters in Abuja.

Below are the addresses of the centers being reactivated:

S/NO ENROLMENT CENTERS ADDRESS 1 STATE OFFICE 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja. AREA COUNCILS 2 ABAJI Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja. 3 AMAC AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja. 4 BWARI Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja. 5 GWAGWALADA CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja. 6 KWALI Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja 7 KUJE Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.

SPECIAL CENTRES 8 DEI-DEI Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market. 9 DUTSE Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja. 10 FHA GWARINPA FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja. 11 HIGHCOURT LUGBE By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road. 12 JIWA AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja 13 KARSHI Women Development Secretariat, Karshi. 14 KENUJ SCHOOL Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja. 15 KURUDU Chief Palace, Kurudu. 16 NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja 17 NIPOST KUBWA NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTERS 18 NIN Enrolment Center Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja 19 Afritech multi Concept Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCCWuse 2, Abuja 20 NIN Enrolment Center No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.