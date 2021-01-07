NIN: No Mass Disconnection Of Subscribers, Says NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the fears of mass disconnection of telephone subscribers over National Identity Numbers (NIN) registration are unfounded.

It enjoined subscribers not to entertain any fear.

The regulatory body said the current linkage of SIM registration records with the NIN was aimed at enhancing general safety and helping the government to plan for national development.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the clarification became necessary as many subscribers had become jittery that their lines might be disconnected over NIN registration.

He advised the public to ignore speculations of mass disconnection being circulated in some sections of the media.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Adinde explained that the commission had to “issue this clarification in order to allay the fears of subscribers and the general public”.

He said most of the publications “are based on the erroneous assumption that for every network or SIM connection, there is one unique human subscriber”.

