Nine Killed, Two Injured in Fresh Kaduna Attacks

Military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State government that nine people were killed in various attacks that occurred in Chikun, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Zaria local government areas.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan said in the security reports, three people were killed when bandits barricaded the Buruku-Udawa section of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Chikun LGA.

He identified the victims were as: Umma Ibro Kontagora, Abdullahi Noma Kontagora and one male adult, yet to be identified.

According to the commissioner: “One person, identified as Jamilu Kafinta Udawa, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“In the Yola-Kadi general area also of Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Danjuma Maiungwa and left another resident injured.

“Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Sako village, Zangon Kataf LGA. The victims were identified as Samson Maza and David Garba.

“Also in Zangon Kataf LGA, two corpses were discovered by a patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya general area. The corpses were identified as the remains of Nehemiah Abba and Samuel Gwazah.

“In Zaria LGA, one Alhaji Habibu was shot to death by bandits in Saye village.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at these reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.