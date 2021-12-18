NJC Recommends Appointment of Two CJs, 62 Other Judicial Officers

As part of efforts to beef up justice delivery in the country, the National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday announced that it has recommended 64 individuals to various state governors for appointment as Judicial Officers.

A breakdown of the figure showed that the council recommended appointments of two Chief Judges (CJ), two Grand Kadis, five Presidents of the Customary Court of Appeal, 41 High Court judges, six Kadis and eight Customary Court of Appeal Judges.

Justice Ozoemena Afojulu and Justice Nathan Musa were recommended as Chief Judges of Enugu and Adamawa States High Courts respectively.

Abubakar Kigera as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State and Usman Girei as Grand Kadi of Adamawa State.

Others are Justice Shiyanbola Akanbi as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Osun State,

Justice Eneji Odey, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River, Justice Wajilda Peter, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa State, Justice O. I. Nwamoh, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Abia State and Justice Blessing Dalyop, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Plateau State.

A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye released yesterday in Abuja indicated that five persons were recommended as judges for Sokoto State High Court.

They are Sanusi Shehu, Mu’awiya Mahmud, Abubakar Zaki, Mohammad Sambo and Maryam Muhammad.

Those recommended for Nasarawa State High Court are Isa Kana,n, Ali Changbo, Abdullahi Shama and Solomon Ayenajeh.

While Ogun State High Court has Adeyemi Adewole and Bello Titilayo Bayelsa State has; Lockie Benimo, Zuofa Patience, Simon Amaduobogha and Christine Kombo-Enegesi.

The Council recommended four for Rivers High Court and they are Daniel Kulo, Rita Marshall, Odibu Ekaya and Obin Egwu.

The 14 judges recommended for Lagos include; Okunuga Adeyemi, Adeyemi Olayinka, Oshin Olufolasade, Odusanya Atinuke, Martins Oluseun and Ariyike Ipaye-Nwachukwu.

The rest are Babatunde Kalaro, Awope Jadesola, Akinkunmi Idowu, Oresanya Ayodeji, Oshodi Iyabode, Ijelu Olalekan,

Balogun Muyibat, and Mathias Dawodu.

Rivers State has four and they are; Popnen Sunday, Daketima Kio, Nsirim Amanda and Chinelo Odili.

Similarly, Ekiti State has four and they include; Apuabi Ariyibi, Blessing Ajileye, Olalekan Olatawura and Oyinkansola Oluboyede.

Sharia Court of Appeal Sokoto, has two Kadis; Buhari Yahaya and Umar Kebbe while Katsina has one in person of Kabir Hamisu Bello.

Jigawa has three; Bara’u Musa, Ahmad Lamin and Nasiru Zargina just as Ebonyi has one in Awada Mgbada.

Three Judges were recommended for Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal; Olukemi Osisanya, Odugbesan Adebiyi and Akinsinde Philip.

Those recommended as judges into the Cross River State Customary Court of Appeal include; Obo Anthony, BItitim Igob, Eunice Dada and Ankpor Arong.

According to the statement all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval of the NJC’s recommendations by their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

