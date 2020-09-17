NLC Gives FG Sept 28 Deadline to Reverse Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government till September 28 to reverse the recent increases in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff of face a nationwide industrial action.
This was part of the decisions reached at Wednesday’s Central Working Committee meeting held in Abuja
More details soon.
