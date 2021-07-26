Nnamdi Kanu: DSS Arrests Two ‘Americans’ for Taking Pictures of Federal High Court

The State Security Service has arrested two foreigners who are guests at Treasure Suites, a hotel opposite the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for taking pictures of the court premises from their hotel balcony.

The foreigners, who were white and assumed to be Americans by police officers at the scene, were taken away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle by SSS agents and police officers.

“They even entered the hotel and got the manager to show them their CCTV footage to be able to locate one of the men and seized his phone,” a police officer at the scene disclosed.

A woman who was believed to be the manager of the hotel was spotted outside with the SSS officers pleading with them not to drive the foreigners away from the hotel. Her pleas were ignored.

Another police officer disclosed that the Americans may not be tortured, saying they would only be questioned and asked to delete the footage.

“They will not do anything to them, they will only ask them to write statements and delete the footage they took,” the officer said under anonymity to avoid being sanctioned for offering comments to the media.

One of the SSS officers at the gate of the court disclosed that only a clique of pro-government media outlets will be allowed access to the court today. While other media organisations considered critical by the Buhari regime would not be allowed.

“Anything you do, you cannot enter this courtroom today,” the officer said. He declined to identify himself.

