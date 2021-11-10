Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria Judiciary is Compromised , Says International Lawyer

The lawyers of Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Bruce Fein, on Wednesday, lamented that they were ‘locked out’ as his trial resumed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Addressing journalists outside the court premises, the visibly infuriated lawyers said they have lost trust in the ability of the court to deliver justice and would, therefore, take the case to an international court.

“I don’t think we are going to continue with this court. Most likely we are going to take it up from there. By virtue of what transpired today, I don’t think we still trust in the ability of the court to deliver justice in this case,” one of the lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said.

“Today was the 5th time I was told I could not enter the courtroom. Despite the court’s previous order that Nnamdi could have access to any three persons he wanted to,” another lawyer, Bruce Fein lamented.

“It’s clear five times that they are targeting me, in particular, and that’s the reason why this proceeding cannot transpire today.

“I’m here to tell Nigerians that I’m taking this to the international tribunal. It is clear that the Nigerian courts are compromised,” Fein added.

Following the refusal by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow some of them access into the courtroom, some other lawyers who were within the court staged a walk-out.

Consequently, Justice Binta Nyako, adjourned the trial to January 19, 2022.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.