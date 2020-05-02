NNPC Commiserates With Victims of Obalende Fuel Tanker Fire Incident Share Pin 0 Shares The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commiserated with families of the victims of Friday’s fuel tanker fire incident at Obalende area of Lagos. According to a statement issued in Lagos by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Dr Kennie Obateru, NNPC wishes all those that sustained injuries in the incident quick recovery. Obateru explained that all the injured people had been taken to the hospital while further investigation was on to determine the cause of the accident. He said: ” A fuel truck belonging to NPPC’s petroleum products retail affiliate, NNPC Retail Limited, was involved in the road accident while conveying petrol from the Satellite depot to the NNPC Mega Station in Ikoyi, Lagos. “The mishap, which occurred around 5p.m. Friday, led to the inferno which consumed the petrol -laden truck in front of a hospital and gas station.” Obateru expressed appreciation to the good spirited people of Lagos around the scene of the incident and fire service personnel who brought the fire under control. _____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. Author Abel Ogwu Previous Article COVID-19: FG Cautions Hospitals Forcing Pregnant Women to Pay for PPE