No Approved Drug, Vaccine for COVID-19 Yet — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has not approved any drug or vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said in a statement on Saturday that NAFDAC had not granted approval for any vaccine for the treatment and cure of COVID-19.

“To put the record straight, no drugs or vaccines have been given approval in the country for cure of COVID-19.

“While the medical researchers globally, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Health Organisation (WHO), are working tirelessly on the discovery of vaccines and drugs to cure COVID-19, the agency urges the public to desist from making unsubstantial claims.

“NAFDAC is the only authority in the country to grant approval to such drugs and vaccines,” Adeyeye said.

She said that NAFDAC would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to safeguard the health of Nigerians and that in the event of any approved drug or vaccine for the cure of COVID-19, the agency would not hesitate to inform the public.

Adeyeye, however, advised Nigerians to comply strictly with measures issued by NCDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that these include the use of face covering masks, social distancing, washing of hands and use of alcohol based sanitisers.

(NAN)

