No Condolence Visits for Abba Kyari – Presidency

The Presidency has announced that there will be no condolence visits to the family of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with NTA shortly after his remains arrived at the Defence House in Abuja for his burial.

He said: “This funeral and the burial that will follow are strictly private. Please members of the public are advised to stay and observe the NCDC regulation and those announced by the ministry of health.

“After this event, there will be no ceremony such as the condolence of messages, no. People must observe existing regulations as put in place by NCDC and federal ministry of health.”

Asked the itinerary at the Defence house, where the late Kyari lived with his family, Shehu said: “the wife of the deceased will have her view of him, that is her wish before he is taken away finally.”

Shehu had earlier tweeted via his verified twitter handle @GarShehu that: “We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits.

Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”

The Special Adviser on Media Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Saturday, announced the death of Kyari.

According to the statement, he died on Friday, April the 17th.

Mr Kyari’s remains were brought in an ambulance to the Defence House in Abuja, where family members.

The remains of the late Chief of Staff was buried at Gudu cemetery at 11:30am after funeral prayers at his residence.

