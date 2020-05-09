No Disagreement With Oyedepo, Oyakhilome on Closure of Churches – Oyemade

The Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade has disclaimed widespread media reports stating that he disagreed with prominent pastors like Dr. Chris Oyakhilome and Bishop David Oyedepo who spoke against the continuous closure of churches over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, Oyemade said; “My attention has been drawn to articles going around some websites that an article I wrote on how one can remain effective during these times was written in response to Bishop Oyedepo’s statement on the closure of churches. That assumption/inference is simply incorrect.

“Facts can easily be verified by checking time-lines. My article was written before Bishop Oyedepo spoke. I do understand that certain narratives drive traffic to websites and sowing seeds of division does attract attention.

“I will like to make it clear and on record that my article was written 48 hours before he spoke. In the article, I did emphasise that criticising other ministries and churches’ operations is not a sign of strength on one’s part, so the article contradicts the conclusions being inferred”, Oyemade said.

Oyemade had been quoted as saying that the closure of churches does not in any way stop the Holy Spirit from working.

Several news reports had inferred from Oyemade’s statement, a “disagreement” with Oyakhilome and Bishop Oyedepo who opposed the authorities for closing churches, saying they should be healing centres.

But Oyemade’s article from which the news reports were written came 48 hours before Oyedepo’s comment.

