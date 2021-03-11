No Disparity Among Security Agencies – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, Thursday said the insinuation that disparity exits among the security agencies in Nigeria is unfounded.

The Army General said this during his visit with other Service Chiefs to the Nigerian Army 2 Division Headquarters, Ibadan.

Other Service Chiefs on the trip included the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Irabor said the visit of the Service Chiefs to Ibadan was to demonstrate leadership by example, stating that the situation of the country demands that the armed forces work together.

According to him, “The armed forces of today demands that every of the services work together given that the threat that we face required partnership and collaboration. The misconceived ideas or opinion in the town by those who are uninformed to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity group is not true.

“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not exist. We have come today to be an encouragement team to work together and let you know the directive of the president.”

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed them to ensure they bring peace and security to the country within a few weeks in conjunction with other security agencies.

“The work is not over, there are still pockets of security challenges, the President and Commander-in-Chief has charged us to ensure we bring peace and security to the country within a few weeks,” Irabor said.

He added that the security chiefs had received briefing from the General Commanding Officer (GOC) on what all the armed forces are doing in the command collectively at ensuring that the president’s directive come into reality.

He however lauded the officers for what they have been doing so far and charged them not to rest on their oars, urging them to ensure that they overcome the security challenges in the country within the shortest time possible.

“We did not want you to rest on your oars. Keep up the spirit, enhance training activities in your various command, unit and every of your operational engagement must be such that will achieve result,” he said.

He assured the officers that much is been done on their welfare, while charging them to be disciplined as they have always been doing in order to end terrorism in the country.

