No End to Electoral Violence Until Nigeria Adopts E-voting – Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has said that unless Nigeria adopts the e-voting system, desperation, political violence, killings and election rigging will persist.

Umahi made the assertion at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, during the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government election in the state.

The governor urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to take the lead by adopting the e-voting system during its primaries even as he pledged the support of the state governors of the party in actualisation of the programme.

Governor Umahi, who assured that he would not impose nor anoint any candidate in the 2023 general elections, added that he would allow the will of God to prevail on who governs the state after him.

He emphasised the need for politicians in the country to eschew desperation and violence anf should always remember that power only comes from God and the will of the people.

He noted that the chairmanship and counsellorship candidates of the party emerged through free and fair primaries and urged them to ensure that the people received the needed infrastructural turnaround in their various wards.

