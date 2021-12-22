‘No Indefinite Holiday in First Lady’s Office’ – Presidency

The Office of the First Lady of Nigeria has clarified reports that staff members were asked to go on an indefinite holiday.

A statement issued earlier by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners, Office of the First Lady, Dr Mohammed Kamal, had directed the workers to go on festive holiday without stating a resumption date.

But the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the resumption date was inadvertently omitted.

“I believe that there was a communication error…It’s just a break for the festive season, but because perhaps the person who released the communication is not a media person, he may not know how to convey the intention of the First Lady.

“It’s just a break for the festive season, to resume in the first week of January,” Abdullahi said.

