No Invitation Before ICPC Declared Me Wanted – Kumo

Gimba Kumo, a former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the $65 million fraud allegation against him, saying he was never invited before he was declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

Kumo, through his lawyer, O.U Orji Rayfield Associates, on Wednesday said he had got invitations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as from the Department of State Services on the same alleged misappropriation of $65m while he was Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Kumo’s lawyers stated these in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, which is dated May 18, 2021.

The ICPC had last Thursday declared Kumo wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over the alleged fraud.

In the notice signed by its Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC urged the public to provide information about the whereabouts of the wanted persons.

Kumo’s response is contained in a letter titled, “Re: Declaration of Mallam Gimba Yau Kumo, OON, as a Wanted Person in National Dailies, Social Media and the ICPC Website.”

The letter read in part, “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.

“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS (Department of State Services) and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”

Kumo argued that the ICPC had violated its own Act by declaring him wanted without following due process.

“Suffice it to be noted that the same allegations were dully investigated by the DSS and the EFCC and reports have been sent to the President. All the documents ranging from the invitation letters and our client’s reply with the documentary proofs will be found if demanded.

“Sir, it is instructive to ask why the witch-hunt? Why the hurry to declare our client wanted? Why the publication without properly inviting our client in accordance with the law? What actually is the aim behind these investigations having been investigated by the DSS and EFCC on the same subject matter?”

Kumo said he is ready to approach the ICPC the moment he is properly served with an invitation.

The statement had read, “The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty-five million dollars ($65,000,000),” the commission said.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

