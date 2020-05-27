No Man Can Stop Me From Returning as Edo State Governor – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki says no man can stop him from returning as the Governor of Edo State.

He said this amid internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo State ahead of the June 22 governorship election in the state.

Speaking on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Obaseki expressed confidence that he would secure a return ticket.

He said, “I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God.”

Obaseki also denied claims that his ambition to return as governor would be hindered by inadequate “resources”.

He said, “I have friends with resources. I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor.

“So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources…I became Governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it.

“It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win.”

Appealing for peace in the state, the governor warned that there should be no bloodshed over an election.

He said, “We have always canvassed for peace. What are the issues in Edo and what are the issues that cannot be resolved in a democracy. Our concern is to use the resources of the people to develop the state.

“This shouldn’t lead to bloodshed. We will not accept to be cowed and intimidated because some people think that they can manipulate rules and cut corners.”

Meanwhile a faction of the APC loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has picked Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus aspirant for the election.

