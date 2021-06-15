No Past President Can Tolerate What Nigerians Throw at Buhari – Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday evening, stated that no Nigerian president can tolerate what Nigerians have thrown at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige, who spoke on a television programme said the President is seen as a “willing horse” to be ridden to death.

According to him, Buhari has tolerated a lot from critics of his government, and wondered if former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan would have given Nigerians such latitude to criticize and continue to attack them and their governments.

“There must be a limit to politiking. If a government has done well, if a president has done well, give him accolades there. Areas he has not done well, point them out and discuss.

“This president (Buhari) is a democrat and is so afrraid of a breach of the constitution or any law. I am even stronger than him in terms of that.”

Contesting insinuations from many Nigerians that Buhari is fond of disobeying and flouting the rule of law, Ngige said:

”Such insinuations come from people in the media and in the social media world. Even President Obasanjo, can he give you people this latitude? He will not. I know him. Even ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will not allow such.

“They will not grant you people that. So, this president (Buhari) is a willing horse and you people (Nigerians) want to ride him to death,” Ngige asserted.

