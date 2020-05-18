EVgLAZ6WAAUgwRY

No Presidential Broadcast Today – Presidency

The Presidency has debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari would be making a media broadcast today.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a tweet picked from his verified Tweeter handle stated this Monday afternoon.

He said no presidential broadcast was planned for today, adding that whatever update was available would be passed on by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) during its usual briefings.

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps”, the tweet read.

It would be recalled that reports had been out since evening that the President might be making a national broadcast later today.

