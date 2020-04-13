‘No Room For Blame Game’, IBB Asks FG, States To Unite Against COVID-19

Share Pin 0 Shares

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), has called for a strong collaboration between the Federal and state governments to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Babangida who is also known as IBB, believes a united front is critical to winning the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no room for blame game now but concerted support by all Nigerians,” said the former military leader who commended the governments at both levels on the efforts made towards managing the spread of the disease.

He added, “It is time for synergy between Federal Government efforts and that of states where a majority of citizens live with attendant implications for flattening the curve, increasing testing capacity and reducing the pains and we have the lesson and experiences of China, Taiwan, and other countries to benefit from.”

Babangida noted that although the numbers have continued to rise, the situation has been kept at manageable levels within the limits of the nation’s health care system.

He stressed that the success recorded so far would be sustained with the enforcement of appropriate and consistent social distancing prescription for effective prevention of the further spread of the pandemic.

The former military president also commended the professional display and efforts of the frontline medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice, and commitment to the fight of eradicating COVID-19.

He also thanked the individuals, groups, and corporate entities that have supported the government at different levels with various donations.

Babangida also commended the government officials for the palliatives geared towards alleviating the pains of Nigerians as a result of the lockdown in parts of the country.

On Easter celebration, he said, “I Enjoin our Christian brethren to use the holy period of Easter to pray for the country in the COVID 19 pandemic situation, and to our Muslim ummah to use the month preceding the holy month of Ramadan to pray fervently for Allah’s mercy and reprieve in the circumstances we find ourselves.”

“We all have our roles to play collectively and there is need to observe all recommendations of NCDC and adhere strictly to directives of government on basic hygiene – wash your hands frequently with soap under running water, avoid touching your face and high-contact surfaces, and also avoiding gatherings and physical contact thus, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the former military president added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.