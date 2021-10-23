No Supporter Should Lose His Life Supporting Politicians, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, reiterated his belief in politics without bitterness, warning that no one should lose his life supporting politicians.

Makinde, who stated this at the wedding ceremony of one of the sons of former Ekiti State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ayo Fayose, held in Lagos, charged individuals fighting over politics and religion to have a rethink, as, according to him, none of the two is worth losing one’s life fighting over.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as further saying that whatever happened between him and Fayose has already been put behind them.

Makinde, who congratulated the Fayose and Abdul families on the occasion of their children’s wedding, prayed for a blessed union for the new couple.

He equally pointed out how the wedding, apart from bringing together politicians including the governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, among others, had also broken the religious barrier, as a Christian and a Muslim family allowed the solemnisation of matrimony between their children.

Makinde said: “I want to congratulate Olamide and Oluwalonigba. This is the beginning of a journey and I pray that it will produce male and female children.

“Both of you have come together today to become one and God will be with you till eternity. Now that you have come together to become one, harmonise your dreams.

“I want to believe that you saw me join the Ekiti people when they were told to ask for their wife. I stood up and came with them.”

Makinde, who urged politicians to play politics devoid of violence or disharmony, said as the country moves towards 2023, politicians must learn that politics is not worth losing one’s life over.

He added: “If you look at the former governors in Ekiti State – Governor Segun Oni, Governor Ayo Fayose and the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, they have governed the state at one time or the other but they were not in the same party. So, those of you who want to die because of us politicians, be careful.

“Politics is not something that should cause anybody to lose his or her life. We are moving towards the electioneering period, and I just want to use this opportunity to appeal to you all.

“If you also look at this marriage, the bride and groom are from Christian and Muslim families. So, people who also want to always fight on religious grounds should have a rethink.”

Governor Makinde also reiterated the view he expressed on Channel TV’s Politics Today, that he and former Governor Fayose have put their differences behind them, saying: “Whatever happened between us before now is in the past.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.