Adamu-Adamu-Minister-of-Education

No Unity School Will Participate In Scheduled WAEC Exams – Adamu Adamu

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu has just announced that no Unity Schools will participate in the scheduled WAEC exams.

Mr Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

He said that none of the schools under his ministry will resume until schools are considered safe.

The Minister urged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the state governments to reconsider their decision to open for exams.

 

 

