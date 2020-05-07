Nobody Died of Coronavirus in Yobe – Governor Buni

Yobe state government has asked Nigerians to disregard an online report alleging Covid-19 related deaths in the state, declaring that no such case was recorded.

An online media report had claimed that there Covid-19 related deaths in the state.

But the Director General Press and Media Affairs to Yobe state governor, Mamman Mohammed, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, that Yobe state was the first state in Nigeria to voluntarily submit a suspected case of COVID-19 for test, which was tested negative.

The statement said Yobe recorded its first case just last week 30th April, 2020 and to date, “there is no officially declared COVID-19 related death” in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online report alleging COVID-19 related deaths in Yobe state.

“The report also claimed that His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni was in Abuja while his people were dying.

“We had expected the publishers to cross check their facts and reflect our position to balance the story.

“For the records, Yobe state was the very first state in Nigeria to voluntarily submit a suspected case of COVID-19 for test. Thank God, it was negative.

“The state had in spite of non existing case, constituted a COVID-19 committee, established three isolation centers equipped with ventilators and all necessary equipment.

“Yobe recorded its first case just last week 30th April, 2020 and to date, there is no officially declared COVID-19 related death.

“Secondly, His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, had not travelled out of the state for six weeks until when President Buhari invited him to Abuja to discuss security matters where he spent just three days and had since been back. Therefore, he was not outside the state nor cordi atinating the affairs of the state from Abuja as claimed.

“This administration maintains an open door policy, we therefore call on the media to always contact the state government to clarify every issue before going to the press.”

