Nollywood Actor Ernest Azuzu Reportedly Down With Stroke, Turns Beggar

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has reportedly taken ill after battling with a stroke.

In a video shared by an Instagram user, @Bolingo2014 on Monday, January 27, 2020, Ernest Asuzu is seen shirtless and looking sick but clean shaven and wearing a gold necklace.

Bolingo claimed that he saw the actor begging for money on the roadside at Oke-Afa in Isolo area of the state. He alleged that the actor became this way after he suffered from a stroke.

Asuzu was seen wiping tears in the video as the man shared his story and called on Nollywood to help him.

In the video, Bolingo called on Nollywood actors to rescue Asuzu from his ordeal. He noted that he needs their help now, adding that Nollywood should not cry out after the man is dead.

“#Nollywood is a disgrace,” man says, after running into actor #ErnestAsuzu in #Isolo, #Lagos

