Nollywood Actor Matt Alkali Dies on Movie Set, Filmmaker Dispels Coronavirus Concerns

Matt Alkali, 36, a Nollywood star renowned for his role in the movie series ‘Halita’, is dead after breaking down from a “blood clotting condition” in Abuja, TheCable reports.

Dimbo Atiya, ‘Halita’ producer, broke the sad news on Wednesday. He also denied claims that Alkali died filming the ‘Halita’ series amid COVID-19.

According to him, Alkali had opened up on his blood clotting condition prior to his death on Tuesday, unlike claims that he had been exposed to the coronavirus while filming a movie.

Familiar Grounds Media would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of AKALI MATHEW who played the character of DARENG on the TV Series HALITA. He was one of our much-valued cast, who died on the 24th of March 2020. This extremely sad event took place suddenly while he was filming on another set for an Epic movie in a village near Keffi. This has come as a rude shock to us all and we pray that the Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. From all of us at Familiar Grounds we say Rest in Power “DARENG

“He was one of our much-valued cast. This extremely sad event took place suddenly while he was filming on another set for an Epic movie in a village near Keffi,” Atiya explained on Twitter.

“This has come as a rude shock to us all and we pray that the Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. From all of us at Familiar Grounds, we say rest in power, Dareng.”

“Alkali Matt had a blood clot condition for a long time, something he had managed with orthodox medicine, but sort local traditional solution recently. I spoke with him on phone just on Saturday.

“He was not at the AMVCA. Even if he had contact with anyone with COVID-19 in Abuja, he would still be in the incubating period. If he did come in contact with the virus, it was not on ‘Halita’.”

“Familiar Grounds Media offered to carry an autopsy to know what happened to him. But his family’s wish was that they are not interested. They will like to bury their son in peace.”

