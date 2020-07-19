Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw Turns 49

Celebrated Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw Nollywood is 49 today.

“Your unfailing love for me and your favour over me is palpable”, she wrote on Instagram in appreciation of God.

Your unfailing love for me and your favour over me is palpable. ❤❤ I am grateful to Almighty God for adding another year to me. 🙏 Not that I am perfect but you perfect all that concerns me….. Spotted it?? Lol . . 📸 @busoladakolo 🌟🌟 Styled by @yolandaokereke Accessories @e.m.i.s.a.r.a MUA @radiezbyeve Hair @angel_hairboss

Kate Henshaw was born in Cross River State in 1971, the oldest of her parents four children.

After completing her primary and secondary education in Lagos and Calabar, she spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies.

She then studied Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science at Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Lagos.

Prior to becoming an actress, she worked as a model, featuring in various commercials including a print and television advert for Shield deodorant.

She began acting in 1993, after she auditioned for the lead role in the movie ‘When the Sun Sets’

Since then she has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.

She is now “The Face of Onga” and a judge on Nigeria’s Got Talent.

She has a daughter, Gabrielle with her spouse Rod Nuttal. She married Nuttal in 2000.

