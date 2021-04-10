Nollywood Veteran Actor Bruno Iwuoha Dies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Bruno Obinna Iwuoha, has passed away after many months of battle with diabetes and glaucoma.

Iwuoha’s close associate and filmmaker, Derik Zai confirmed the ‘Sin of the Flesh’ actor’s death on Saturday morning.

According to multiple reports, the AMA awards recipient had been in coma at the National Hospital, Abuja for about three weeks. He passed away on Saturday, April 10.

Iwuoha’s remains had been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The late Iwuoha featured in several movies including Magic Cap, Occultic Battle, Fire on the Mountain 2, Royal Promise and The Cross of Love, among many others.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.