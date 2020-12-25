Chico-Ejiro-756×600

Nollywood Veteran Filmmaker Chico Ejiro Dies

Chico Ejiro, a Nollywood filmmaker whose movies such as ‘Silent Night’ marked the home video boom in the 90s, is dead.

News of his death circulated on the microblogging site, Twitter, with colleagues mourning the early Christmas Day loss. Sources said he died in the early hours of the day from a seizure.

Nicknamed Mr Prolific, the filmmaker who hailed from Delta State is said to have wrapped up his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains has been deposited in the morgue.

