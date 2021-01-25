North will Be Resisted in Yoruba land, Says Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday vowed that attempts by northerners to turn the South-west into a war zone will be resisted.

He said this in a press statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, titled, “Insecurity: ACF, Miyetti Allah are Jokers- Aare Gani Adams’. But the Yoruba generalissimo faulted the northern groups, describing them as jokers.

Adams explained that no amount of threat would stop him from securing Yorubaland from “killer herdsmen”.

Part of the statement read, “The apex organisation in the North and the herders association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

“By their inciting statements, the North is beating war drums. But we will resist any attempt by the North to turn our region into war zones and no amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen

“From my findings, what is playing out in the last three days (especially on the social media), it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region who are now using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name, and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward, but by virtue of my position as the Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bound by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right. And I must also consult widely before taking any action.

“What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than (sic) the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together.

“The killer herdsmen are the major problem, but sadly the federal government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with victims paying several billion as ransom.

“The Fulani, in their conqueror agenda since 1818, has caused a lot of damage to the south-west. And it is clear that the south is their target; that is why anybody going against the Fulani herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy.”

