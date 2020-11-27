North, Worst Place To Live, Bandits Operate Freely – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed sadness over the level of insecurity in the country, especially the North. Abubakar said he was worried that bandits were fast overrunning the North with AK-47 riffles openly and unchecked.

He spoke on Thursday at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC). The Sultan lamented at the NIREC meeting with the theme: “Questioning for peace in the challenges of insecurity and COVID-19,” that the North had become the worst place to live in Nigeria because of ”completely” collapsed security system.

He said bandits now move from house-to-house, village-to-village, and market- to-market with AK 47 riffles openly, purchasing food stuff and other items unchallenged.

His words: “Security situation in Northern Nigeria has assumed a worrisome situation. Unfortunately no strong media platform could report the story to the world. A few weeks ago, over 76 persons were killed in a community in Sokoto State in a day.

“I was there alongside the governor (Aminu Tambuwal) to commiserate with the affected community. Unfortunately, you don’t hear these stories in the media because it’s in the North. We have accepted the fact that the North does not have strong media to report the atrocities of these bandits.

”People think the North is safe, but that assumption is not true. In fact, it’s the worst place to be in this country. Bandits go around in the villages, households and markets with their AK 47 and nobody is changing them. They stop at the market, buy things, pay and collect change, with their weapons openly displayed. These are facts I know because I am at the centre of it.

”I am not only a traditional ruler, I am also a religious leader. So, I am in a better place to tell the story. I can speak for the North in this regard because I am fully aware of the security challenges there.

“We have to sincerely and seriously find solutions to the problem, otherwise, we will find ourselves soon, in a situation where we would lose sleep because of insecurity.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.