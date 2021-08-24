Not All Surrendered Boko Haram Are Criminals, Says Zulum

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that over 2,600 surrendered insurgents are now in custody, adding that not all of them are criminals.

This is as he revealed that over 100,000 people have been killed in the 12-year insurgency ravaging the northeast.

Zulum said this while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Zulum noted that many of those who surrendered are women and young children who were forced to join the insurgents and trained to wield AK-47 rifles, affirming that they would be subjected to the existing laws of the country.

The governor, however, added those who have surrendered will be trained for reintegration as no law recommends the killing of surrendered insurgents.

He also affirmed that victims of insurgency would be well taken care of, saying, “They will not be left behind.”

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.