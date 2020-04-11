Not The Right Time To Relax COVID-19 Containment Protocols, FG Tells States

The Federal Government has appealed to the state governments to be mindful of the present situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

This is according to the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, who briefed reporters in Abuja on Friday.

He decried the action of some state governments to relax the measures earlier put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Aliyu said, “We have noted that some states have started lifting the ban or relaxing containment protocols and this is really not the right time to do so – partly because we still have an ongoing pandemic which is global.

“It is also not the right time to do so because we could end up having real recrudescence of infections,” he added.

The remarks by the national coordinator of the task force followed the relaxation of the measures against coronavirus spread in some states, to allow the residents to celebrate Easter.

He, however, believes rather than taking such decisions, authorities in various states need to know that the pandemic is not just about Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.

Dr Aliyu stressed Nigerians and their leaders have various roles to play to win the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

“At this point, I am appealing to our local community leaders, religious and traditional leaders, as well as the state authorities to continue to support and encourage the public to maintain those protective measures that are important in getting on top of this infection,” he pleaded.

The national coordinator stated, “There is also a very strong need for the state governments to work in harmony and align with the Federal Government in our effort to deal with this pandemic.

“This pandemic is not just an Abuja or Lagos issue; it is a national issue.”

