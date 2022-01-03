Notorious Bandit Kingpin, Turji, Releases 52 Abducted Victims

Bello Turji, a notorious bandit kingpin in Zamfara State, on Monday, released 52 people who had been held hostage for a long time, Daily Trust reports.

“The freed captives are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be ferried to Shinkafi town.

“Buses have been lined up and have been directed to start moving towards Maberiya, an area just 5km east of Shinkafi town,” the newspaper quoted a source, who did not want to be named, as saying.

Turji is the mastermind of most of the killings and kidnappings around Shinkafi – Sabon Birni and Isah local government areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Last month, Turji wrote Shinkafi Emirate Council, stressing his willingness to lay down his arms and embrace peace.