NRM Holds Stakeholders Summit on Democracy in Nigeria

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) will On Wednesday hold a one day summit on democracy in Nigeria.

The summit, which has the theme “Elections: Participation and safety in the face of growing insecurity” will hold at the banquet hall, Merit House, Maitama Abuja and will be attended by stakeholders in the electioneering process, Civil Societies, Media and other election monitoring bodies in Nigeria.

According to Barrister Obidike Okolo, the National Secretary, Chairman, Independent National Election Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu would deliver the keynote address and also participate in an interactive session with participants at the summit.

Other Lead speakers are the National Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, Principal Parner, Dayo Akinlaja & CO, Mr. Dayo Akinlaja (SAN).

Panalists at the events will be Alhaji Buba Galadima, Dr. Hauwa Evelyn Shekarau (Chairman NBA Unity Bar), Emmanuel Ogbeche ( Chairman NUJ) FCT Council, Mr. Sunday Alao ( Programme Officer International Republican Institute.

The conveners of the summit, National Chairman of National Rescue Movement Senator Saidu M Dansadau, National Publicity Secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi will be on ground to welcome all guests.

