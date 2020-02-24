NSA Monguno Absent as Buhari, Service Chiefs Hold Meeting

President General Muhammadu Buhari met with Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, also attended the meeting believed to centre on security challenges.

But the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), was absent.

Buhari and the service chiefs hold routine security meetings weekly but that of today is tagged ‘special consultation’.

The service chiefs passed through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, on their way out.

Buratai was the last sighted leaving about 3.55 pm.

Pressure had been mounted on Buhari lately to fire the service chiefs amid escalating security challenges in the country.

The National Assembly too had called for the sacking of the security chiefs.

However, the President had yet to heed the calls, saying his regime would not take any hasty actions against the officers, who manned the country’s security operations since 2015.

