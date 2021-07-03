NSA Monguno Confirms Security Forces Trailing Nigerians on Watchlist

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno says Nigerian security forces are on the trails of those who are undermining the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, threatening that dissidents would be “flushed out.”

Mr Monguno warned Nigerians against inciting violence and undermining the government, as President Muhammadu Buhari has provided intelligence agencies with a watchlist.

In a video where the security adviser was seen addressing the press, he said, “I want to stress once more that any individual or group that thinks it can take it upon itself to cause disunity…and to push this country to the brink, should have a rethink.”

Mr Monguno goes on to threaten that any individual who believes he has any support and intends to undermine the government, would be thoroughly dealt with.

“Already, the President has given directives to the military and intelligence organisations to trail and flush out all the people that have been on our watchlist,” the security chief said.

His comments come in the light of the repatriation of separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu days ago.

The Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, had announced Mr Kanu’s repatriation at a press conference.

The circumstances surrounding the arrests are still unclear as the British and Kenyan governments denied their country’s involvement in the abduction and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Kanu, who fled the country mysteriously to the United Kingdom 2017 after his home in Abia was attacked by Nigerian soldiers, is under prosecution by the federal government for treason, amongst other charges.

Mr Kanu was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where the court ordered that he be remanded until the continuation of his trial set for July 26.

