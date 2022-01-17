Nwosu Demands Arrest of Persons Indicted in His Abduction

A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Sunday called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to fish out and arrest three aides of the Imo state governor indicted in his alleged abduction, Thisday reports.

Nwosu was forcibly taken away by hooded policemen allegedly attached to the Imo State Government House during the outing service in honour of his late mother, Jamaimah, at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church last month.

In a statement in Abuja, Nwosu, disclosed that the indicted aides were inside one black Ford Hilux vehicle while the hooded policemen attacked the church on December 26 last year.

The action of the policemen, who were earlier mistaken for kidnappers, aroused public outrage following the manner they invaded the church and whisked the politician away.

Videos, which emanated from the scene further showed the invaders disperse worshippers after shooting intermittently in the church before dragging Nwosu out of the church and bundling him into the trunk of one of the cars.

According to the in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha, the operation which has been roundly condemned by Nigerians, was allegedly coordinated by the Chief Principal Security Officer to the governor, Shaba Adamu, a superintendent of police(SP).

In addition, Nwosu alleged that the governor’s aides were implicated in the invasion of the church and his “abduction”, demanding that all those who conspired to carry out the act must be prosecuted.

Nwosu vowed that he will mention the names of the said aides as soon as the police are done with their investigations.

He added that the lieutenants to the Imo governor were also among the squad that attacked the former governor of the state and senator representing Imo West, Okorocha, last year.

Nwosu, who was released a day after he was taken away, said he was never invited by the police, neither did he fail to honour any invitation by the security agency.

