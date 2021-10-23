NYSC Responsible for Kidnap of Corps Members in Zamfara – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, has blamed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the kidnap of two prospective corps members posted to Kebbi State.

Jenifer Iorliam, a Benue State-born prospective corps member, was on her way to the Kebbi State orientation camp when she was kidnapped in Zamfara State.

The bandits, who kidnapped her and one another corps member, called Joseph, have made contact with her family and demanding for a ransom before her release.

Angry Senator Shehu Sani, who took to his social media handles on Saturday morning, said the NYSC management should rescue Jenifer and others since it was responsible for posting them to the hot zone.

Sani wrote: “Jenifer Iorliam, a youth Corper posted to Kebbi was kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara. A ransom is now placed on her head and one other colleague of hers called Joseph.

“The NYSC should be held responsible and accountable. They posted them, they must rescue them or secure their release by all means possible.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.