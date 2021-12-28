Obasanjo Fires Back at Edwin Clark, Denies Hating Niger Delta People

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed claims that he hated the people of Niger Delta in the country’s southern region.

He said this in an open letter to respond to accusations by the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark.

Clark had slammed Obasanjo over what he called a disappointing display of hatred against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.

In an open letter to the former president on Wednesday titled, ‘My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region’, Clark accused Obasanjo of double standards over resource control in the country.

In his reaction, Obasanjo explained that as the president, he followed the constitutional positions on appointment and resource control.

Obasanjo in a letter dated December 28, 2021, titled, My response to the open letter by Clark’, wrote, “I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.

“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity.”

